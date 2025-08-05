Nacional Faces Cúcuta in Crucial Copa BetPlay Match

Cúcuta, Colombia — Atlético Nacional will look to secure a spot in the Copa BetPlay quarterfinals when they face Cúcuta Deportivo on Wednesday. After winning the first leg 1-0, Nacional aims to maintain their lead on the road.

Head coach Javier Gandolfi has called up 22 players for this important match despite challenges within the team. Nacional has been struggling recently, and the relationship between fans and Gandolfi remains tense. This match is crucial as it will determine if they can continue their journey in the tournament and earn a place in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana.

Gandolfi will be without the services of a key player who was sent off in the first match at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. However, he has included Marlos Moreno in the lineup and is excited about the return of another player who missed the initial game.

The roster includes two goalkeepers: Kevin Castillo and David Ospina. The defense features players such as Román, Haydar, Arias, and García. The midfield is reinforced with Cardona, Landazuri, and Uribe, while the attack will rely on Hinestroza and Morelos among others.

Nacional will face Cúcuta at Estadio General Santander, and it will be a test of their resilience and ability to perform under pressure as they aim to advance in the tournament.