Sports
Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries
Medellín, Colombia – Atlético Nacional prepares to face La Equidad next week at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium amid injury concerns. The match on September 12, 2025, is crucial as both teams are competing for playoff positions in the Colombian league.
Nacional, nicknamed ‘El Verdolaga,’ is looking to bounce back after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Independiente Medellín in the recent clásico. Manager Pedro Gandolfi has called up 21 players for this important match but faces challenges with several key injuries.
Among the positive news, players Marino Hinestroza, David Ospina, and Felipe Román have returned after their national team duties. However, the squad will miss four players due to injuries, including Matheus Uribe and César Haydar. Additionally, Juan Zapata is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Joan Castro is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.
The complete list of called-up players includes goalkeepers David Ospina and Álvaro Castillo; defenders Felipe Román, William Tesillo, Cándido, Caicedo, Arias, and Uribe; midfielders Campuzano, Cardona, Landázuri, Bauzá, Marín, and Arce; and forwards Hinestroza, Morelos, Moreno, Sarmiento, Batista, and Asprilla.
This upcoming match represents a pivotal point in the season, with both teams vying for valuable points as they strive for a playoff berth.
Recent Posts
- Duke Returns to Tulane Stadium for Showdown with Familiar Faces
- Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries
- Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale
- Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Set for 2026 Exhibition Bout
- Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard
- WrestleMania 43 to be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027
- Aggies Face Notre Dame in Chance to End Long Streak
- Eric Trump to Donate Book Proceeds to Honor Charlie Kirk
- Marcus Freeman and Joanna: A Family’s Journey Through Challenges and Success
- Borderlands 4 Launches, Elevates Looter-Shooter Experience with New Features
- The Witcher Season 4 Set for October Premiere on Netflix
- Illegal Streaming Site Shut Down Before NFL Season Start
- Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
- Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day
- Vince Vaughn Shines in New Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’
- Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles
- Astros Face Braves in Key Matchup with Altuve Highlighting Player Props
- Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
- Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner