Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries

Medellín, Colombia – Atlético Nacional prepares to face La Equidad next week at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium amid injury concerns. The match on September 12, 2025, is crucial as both teams are competing for playoff positions in the Colombian league.

Nacional, nicknamed ‘El Verdolaga,’ is looking to bounce back after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Independiente Medellín in the recent clásico. Manager Pedro Gandolfi has called up 21 players for this important match but faces challenges with several key injuries.

Among the positive news, players Marino Hinestroza, David Ospina, and Felipe Román have returned after their national team duties. However, the squad will miss four players due to injuries, including Matheus Uribe and César Haydar. Additionally, Juan Zapata is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Joan Castro is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The complete list of called-up players includes goalkeepers David Ospina and Álvaro Castillo; defenders Felipe Román, William Tesillo, Cándido, Caicedo, Arias, and Uribe; midfielders Campuzano, Cardona, Landázuri, Bauzá, Marín, and Arce; and forwards Hinestroza, Morelos, Moreno, Sarmiento, Batista, and Asprilla.

This upcoming match represents a pivotal point in the season, with both teams vying for valuable points as they strive for a playoff berth.