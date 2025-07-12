Sports
Nacional Introduces Young Talents Ahead of New Season
Montevideo, Uruguay – Club Nacional prepares for its official debut this semester with exciting news. Two academy players have received their first call-up to the professional team, marking a significant moment for the club.
Head coach Javier Gandolfi has opted to include Felipe Marin and Juan Obando, two promising young talents, in the squad. Both players are expected to bring fresh energy as the team seeks to bolster its roster while negotiations for new signings continue.
Marin, a midfielder born in 2007, is noted for his interpretative play and skilled positioning in the midfield. According to the club, he excels in defensive battles and is effective in distributing the ball during plays.
Obando, also born in 2007 and known for his speed on the wing, plays as a forward. Nacional describes him as having a powerful long-range shot and strong abilities in building plays with teammates.
The team is still awaiting official signings while dealing with some injuries and departures, including Cándido and Campuzano. Despite these challenges, Gandolfi remains optimistic about integrating these young players into the professional setup.
As preparations continue, fans are eager to see how Marin and Obando will perform in their upcoming matches.
