Nadia Ferreira Shares Vision Struggles Ahead of Major Awards Ceremony

Miami, FL — Nadia Ferreira, the model and wife of musician Marc Anthony, opened up about her eyesight issues during a recent interview. She revealed that she struggles with myopia, a common condition that causes distant objects to appear blurry. This condition, which often begins in childhood, has become a source of anxiety for Ferreira as she prepares for her debut at the upcoming Premios Juventud 2025.

“I’m going to tell you something that probably no one knows: I don’t see very well from afar,” Ferreira shared, expressing her worries about performing at such a significant event. She stated that she discussed her concerns with Marc, saying, “My love, I’ve never done this before, and I want to do it well.”

Ferreira recalled feeling nervous about using the teleprompter during her presentation. “How am I going to manage the teleprompter? I need to practice,” she explained. Fortunately, Marc was there to provide support. He offered her a teleprompter to practice at home, which has helped boost her confidence ahead of the event.

“He knows that when I commit to something, I want to do it well. So, he brought the teleprompter home for me to prepare and feel secure going into the award show,” she said.

This will not be Ferreira’s first time in front of the camera; she served as a digital presenter for Premio Lo Nuestro 2024. However, she has faced health challenges throughout her life. In a March 2023 interview with People en Español, Ferreira revealed that she was born with congenital torticollis and underwent surgery at eight months old. She has also been diagnosed with Susac syndrome.

Despite her health struggles, Ferreira remains optimistic and is committed to making her upcoming performance a success.