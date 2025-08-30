Politics
Nagin Questions Cantrell’s Indictment Amid Hurricane Katrina Anniversary
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin returned to the city he once led during Hurricane Katrina to speak at the Household of Faith Family Worship Church. This was his first public engagement since his 2014 conviction for federal corruption.
As the 20th anniversary of the disaster approaches, Nagin used his platform to question the indictment of current Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who faces multiple federal charges. Nagin claims without evidence that the prosecutors who convicted him are “in cahoots” with the media.
Nagin was indicted in 2013, charged with extensive corruption including conspiracy and bribery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, serving the final years under supervision after being released early during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having a chance to defend himself, a jury found him guilty on 20 out of 21 counts.
During his recent speech, Nagin alleged that the media played a role in shaping public perception against him, stating, “They manufactured charges against me.” He did not specify any journalists, but hinted at stories that arose during his final years in office related to his dealings with city contractors.
In contrast, Cantrell faces allegations stemming from her relationship with bodyguard Jeffrey Vappie. On August 15, a grand jury indicted her on counts including conspiracy and lying under oath, amidst claims she aided Vappie in collecting improper police pay.
Nagin advised the audience to question the government’s case against Cantrell, even though he admitted uncertainty about the specifics. “I don’t know if (Cantrell and Vappie) did anything right or wrong. But I never knew a love affair was a federal crime,” he remarked.
Legal experts have noted that allegations against Cantrell go beyond personal conduct. Defense attorney Matt Chester stated, “The grand jury charged Mayor Cantrell with filling out a false affidavit and lying to the grand jury.”
Concerns about the indictments’ timing were raised, as they come as elections approach. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson emphasized that the relevance lies in the breach of public trust, not the nature of the personal relationship involved.
Nagin, echoing past statements, expressed skepticism, suggesting that media influence could skew the public’s perception of who should lead. “He said, if you are not careful, the media will trick you,” Nagin reminded the crowd.
