Naimov Faces Grad in Exciting UFC on ABC 8 Opener
Baku, Azerbaijan – Muhammad Naimov and Bogdan Grad are set to begin the main card of UFC on ABC 8 on Saturday at Baku Crystal Hall. The featherweight matchup will showcase Naimov’s explosive style against Grad’s gritty approach.
Naimov, a Tajik fighter with a record of 12-3 (4-1 UFC), is looking to continue his momentum after a unanimous decision victory over Kaan Ofli in February. He aims to build on this success after rebounding from a loss last year to Felipe Lima. Naimov is known for his exciting fighting style, which he believes represents the growing talent in Tajikistan.
“MMA level is growing up every day,” Naimov said. “Day by day, month by month, it’s getting better in Tajikistan. We have a very tough young generation in amateur competitions.”
On the other hand, Grad enters the octagon with a 15-2 record (1-0 UFC) and is riding a four-fight winning streak. His latest victory came in his UFC debut, where he finished Lucas Alexander via TKO. Although Grad can make matches gritty, his striking defense and footwork have been called into question by analysts.
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom suggests that Naimov may have the edge due to his experience and speed, although Grad’s finishing ability could pose a threat if he can keep the fight competitive.
The oddsmakers favor Naimov at -260 against Grad who stands at +205, pointing to a competitive match. The preliminary card starts at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the main card kicking off around 3:00 p.m. ET, available on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.
This event marks a significant occasion for Naimov as it is the closest he has fought to home since joining the UFC. He hopes his performance inspires future fighters from Tajikistan.
Naimov is focused on leaving a legacy and showcasing the potential of his home country in the sport. “Four Tajik fighters in the UFC shows that people love and respect us,” he said. “I am fighting for myself and my country.”
