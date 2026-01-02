Naji Marshall Not Starting for Mavericks Against Kings

Dallas, TX – Naji Marshall will not be starting for the Mavericks in their game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento. This change comes after Marshall started in the last 12 games, where he averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Max Christie is set to take over Marshall’s spot in the starting lineup. This season, when coming off the bench, Marshall has averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The Mavericks are looking to adjust their lineup following a critical stretch with Marshall as a key contributor.

Marshall’s recent performance has garnered attention, with him scoring 15 or more points in nine consecutive games, averaging 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists during that period. His shooting percentage stands impressively at 66% from the field on 10.4 attempts per game.

While Marshall is not a name that always draws headlines, his physical playing style and ability to guard multiple positions make him a valuable asset. He possesses the skills to switch defensively and create opportunities offensively without needing specific plays drawn up for him.

The decision to bring Marshall off the bench adds more flexibility to the Mavericks’ lineup. The coaching staff believes that this change will enhance team dynamics and overall performance against a tough opponent like the Kings.

As the Mavericks focus on building toward the playoffs, each player’s role becomes essential. Marshall’s adaptability and skill set will be crucial as the team seeks consistency and resilience on the court.