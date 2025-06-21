News
Naked Cyclists Gear Up for Fremont Solstice Parade Amid Rainy Forecast
Seattle, WA – This Saturday, Fremont will once again host its annual Solstice Parade, featuring a lively gathering of nearly 1,000 naked cyclists. Participants are expected to paint themselves in bright colors before starting their ride from Gas Works Park at 12:30 p.m.
The naked cyclists will join the parade shortly after, looping along the parade route and finishing at a ‘clean-up paint party’ afterward. Bradford, a frequent participant since 2007, expressed excitement: “Getting together to get painted is actually the best part.”
Weather forecasts predict rain with a 75% chance starting early Saturday morning. KIRO host Gee Scott commented, “It’s not going to be that warm; it’s going to be a little chilly, but we might have more participation in the bike ride.”
Although rain may deter some, experts advise participants to apply sunscreen before the body paint. Suggested paint types include face paints and theatrical makeup. The Seattle Bike Blog reminded participants to keep public photography in mind, noting, “It’s not in the spirit of the event for creepy dudes to be taking lots of photos, but it could happen.”
The Fremont Solstice Parade first debuted in 1989, quickly becoming known for its bold displays of creativity and body positivity. The bike ride tradition began in the early ’90s after a few daring cyclists rode nude through the parade route.
For those ready for a unique experience, the parade and accompanying festivities promise to be memorable, rain or shine.
