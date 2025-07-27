Nancy Mace Visits New Hampshire Amid Governor Speculations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, visited New Hampshire Friday to speak at the New England Council’s ‘Politics and Eggs’ event. While she praised the state’s first-in-the-nation primary status, Mace also hinted at plans to run for governor of South Carolina.

‘Not only do you pick presidents, maybe you can pick the next South Carolina governor today,’ Mace said. ‘We’re going to be announcing our run very shortly, potentially, for that as well.’

In an interview for ‘CloseUp,’ Mace discussed her travels to gather insights from Republican leaders nationwide, bringing fresh ideas back to South Carolina. ‘There are great things in New Hampshire protecting women and girls, for example. It’s a fiscally conservative state,’ she noted.

Mace also addressed the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation files. ‘I voted in favor of releasing the Epstein files on the Oversight Committee the other day,’ she explained. ‘I amended the motion to protect any potential victims whose names might be in the files and to redact any child sexual abuse material that might be included.’

This year, Mace traveled to Iowa, positioning herself in discussions for 2028 presidential ambitions. However, she remains focused on her home state. ‘I love our state. I’m married to the job, but I enjoy talking to different people from all walks of life,’ she said.

Political analyst Neil Levesque commented, ‘Don’t be surprised if Mace eventually turns that focus to the White House. I think she’s leaving her options open while trying to build a national profile.’