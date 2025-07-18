Nanjing Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Sexual Encounters

Nanjing, China – A 38-year-old man was arrested in Nanjing for allegedly disguising himself as a woman to entice over 1,600 men into sexual encounters, which he secretly recorded and shared online. Local police detained the suspect, identified only by his surname Jiao, on July 5 after receiving reports of his illicit activities.

According to the South China Morning Post, Jiao gained notoriety online under aliases such as ‘Uncle Red‘ and ‘Sister Hong‘. He reportedly used heavy makeup, wigs, and women’s clothing to lure unsuspecting men to his home. Once there, he installed hidden cameras to film the encounters without consent.

The videos were uploaded to private online groups, where users paid a subscription fee of approximately 150 yuan (around 680 Thai baht) for access. While Jiao claimed to have filmed sexual acts with over 1,600 men, police believe this number may be exaggerated. Many victims discovered they had been recorded when footage surfaced online.

Some victims filed complaints with authorities after recognizing themselves in the leaked videos. Though Jiao did not directly demand money, he would request small favors like milk or fruit from the men he deceived.

The case has caused a stir on Chinese social media, leading to outrage among users who condemned the sharing of explicit materials. Despite police warnings, many of the victims’ identities have been exposed, resulting in significant personal and social fallout for the individuals involved.

In response to the disturbing nature of the incident, the Nanjing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would provide health screenings for those potentially affected, though it declined to disclose whether Jiao had any sexually transmitted infections due to privacy concerns.

Under Chinese law, disseminating pornographic materials can result in a maximum two-year prison sentence. Jiao may face additional charges for violating the privacy and image rights of his victims as the investigation continues.