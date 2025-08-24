FC Nantes Seeks First Points Against RC Strasbourg

Strasbourg, France — FC Nantes is set to face RC Strasbourg this Sunday afternoon at Stade de La Meinau as both teams look to kick off their respective seasons on a high note.

After a narrow 1-0 victory at Metz last week, Strasbourg aims to continue its momentum. Meanwhile, Nantes seeks its first points of the season following a tough 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Louis Leroux, a sports commentator, predicts a balanced match. He suggests that Nantes will hold its own in Strasbourg and believes an early goal from the home side is likely, drawing parallels to Panichelli‘s performance at Saint-Symphorien last week.

“Nantes may score as well, as they look to shake off their previous defeat,” Leroux said. “Both teams have young, determined players who want to make their mark.”

Despite facing physical fatigue, Strasbourg will look to capitalize on counter-attacks. “While Strasbourg may struggle to maintain their advantage, I see Nantes successfully equalizing,” predicted another commentator.

In hopes of their first win, Nantes players will need to sharpen their focus in the attacking third. Player Matthis Abline, who has been an integral part of the squad, finds himself on the bench once again as Mostafa Mohamed leads the attack.

On the Strasbourg side, players like Emegha and Panichelli are expected to lead the scoring front. “It will be a tough match for Nantes, given their lack of experience in crucial moments,” said a local analyst.

As both clubs look for their identities in the early stages of the season, all eyes will be on the pitch as the first whistle approaches.