Nantucket Historical Association Hosts Family Fun Day on Children’s Beach

Nantucket, MA – This Wednesday, August 6, the Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) will host a special event at Children's Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The event invites all ages to participate in a community tradition that is a meaningful part of Nantucket life.

Participants can enjoy hands-on crafts, activities, and demonstrations that link to NHA’s main 2025 exhibit, ‘Behind the Seams: Clothing and Textiles on Nantucket.’ This exhibit aims to create a connection between Nantucket’s textile heritage and modern community engagement.

At 11 a.m., a community fashion show will take place on the Children’s Beach bandstand, showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants. This event is the second free and family-friendly community gathering hosted by the NHA in connection with its major exhibits.

The exhibit, which runs through November 2 at the Nantucket Whaling Museum, features over 150 garments and textiles that tell the story of life on Nantucket throughout the centuries. Items range from practical clothing worn by whalers and their families to ornate formalwear from the island’s whaling peak.

The collection emphasizes Nantucket’s global connections through maritime trade, including fabrics and styles from distant ports as well as locally produced items reflecting the island’s unique culture. These textile pieces illuminate stories of craftsmanship, economics, and social change.

In case of rain, the Summer of Seams Community Day will be rescheduled to Thursday, August 7.