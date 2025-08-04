News
Nantucket Historical Association Hosts Family Fun Day on Children’s Beach
Nantucket, MA – This Wednesday, August 6, the Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) will host a special event at Children's Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The event invites all ages to participate in a community tradition that is a meaningful part of Nantucket life.
Participants can enjoy hands-on crafts, activities, and demonstrations that link to NHA’s main 2025 exhibit, ‘Behind the Seams: Clothing and Textiles on Nantucket.’ This exhibit aims to create a connection between Nantucket’s textile heritage and modern community engagement.
At 11 a.m., a community fashion show will take place on the Children’s Beach bandstand, showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants. This event is the second free and family-friendly community gathering hosted by the NHA in connection with its major exhibits.
The exhibit, which runs through November 2 at the Nantucket Whaling Museum, features over 150 garments and textiles that tell the story of life on Nantucket throughout the centuries. Items range from practical clothing worn by whalers and their families to ornate formalwear from the island’s whaling peak.
The collection emphasizes Nantucket’s global connections through maritime trade, including fabrics and styles from distant ports as well as locally produced items reflecting the island’s unique culture. These textile pieces illuminate stories of craftsmanship, economics, and social change.
In case of rain, the Summer of Seams Community Day will be rescheduled to Thursday, August 7.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year