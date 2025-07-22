Naomi Ackie May Star in DC’s ‘Clayface’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Naomi Ackie is reportedly in discussions to play the female lead in the upcoming film ‘Clayface,’ centered around one of Batman’s notorious villains. If an agreement is reached, Ackie will feature alongside Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries, who is cast as the protagonist.

The film, directed by James Watkins, will begin production at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom this fall. The script has undergone various revisions, with contributions from acclaimed writer Mike Flanagan and Oscar-nominated scribe Hossein Amini.

Ackie, a London-born actress celebrated for her role as Whitney Houston in ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody,’ has gained recognition through her performances in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Mickey 17,’ and the Netflix series ‘Master of None.’ Her involvement in ‘Clayface’ comes during a dynamic period for DC Studios, following the successful release of ‘Superman,’ which has grossed over $409 million worldwide.

In the comics, Clayface is a shape-shifting antagonist introduced in ‘Detective Comics #40’ in June 1940. Originally a struggling actor named Basil Karlo, he turned to a life of crime after becoming obsessed with the character he portrayed in a horror film. This film adaptation seeks to explore his character’s complexities further.

The production team behind ‘Clayface’ includes Peter Safran and James Gunn, known for revitalizing the DC cinematic universe. The project promises to bring a fresh perspective to a classic comic book villain.

As of now, Ackie’s representatives at CAA have not commented on her potential role in the film, and further updates are anticipated as the production moves forward.