Naomi to Address WWE Universe After Medical Exemption

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will address the WWE Universe this Monday, August 21, during Monday Night Raw, after being pulled from a scheduled title match against IYO SKY due to not being medically cleared.

The announcement came after Naomi’s title defense in Quebec City was abruptly cancelled just hours before the show began. Fans have been left wondering about the champion’s condition following the cancellation, with WWE releasing a statement indicating that Naomi was unfit to compete.

Speculation has been rampant about Naomi’s health, with Wrestling Observer suggesting she may be out for an extended period. However, WWE has promised that Naomi will shed light on her situation during the live show on Netflix.

Stephanie Vaquer is set to challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, as she secured her No. 1 Contender spot by winning the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution last month. Should Naomi be unable to compete, it remains uncertain how WWE’s creative team will adjust their plans.

Naomi has experienced a significant career revival, most notably with her breakout heel persona. She won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed it in during the main event at Evolution, going on to retain her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.

In response to recent events, fellow wrestler Natalya commented, “Naomi is a really close friend of mine, but I just feel like it’s a time right now where she needs space.” Natalya indicated that while fans are eager for information, the matter is personal and should be respected.

As fans await Naomi’s statements, many are curious about the future of the Women’s World Championship and how WWE will proceed during this uncertain time.