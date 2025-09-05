Naomi Osaka Advances to US Open Semifinals After Impressive Win

Flushing Meadows, NY — Naomi Osaka continued her strong comeback at the US Open, defeating No. 11 seed Karolína Muchová 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday night. This victory sends Osaka to the semifinals for the first time since she won the title five years ago.

The 23rd-seeded Osaka is now 5-0 in major quarterfinals on hard courts, a record that reflects her remarkable ability to win titles after reaching this stage at Grand Slam events. She expressed her emotions in an on-court interview, saying, “It means so much. I’m actually surprised I’m not crying. It’s been so much hard work that you guys haven’t seen, I’m just grateful to my team and happy to be healthy.”

Osaka’s prior titles were achieved at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Notably, her victory at the Australian Open in 2021 marked the last time she reached beyond the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament until this year’s US Open.

After taking maternity leave for 17 months following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023, Osaka is now enjoying a successful return to the sport. She has performed exceptionally well during the tournament, only losing one set so far.

The upcoming match for Osaka will be against No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula, who she defeated in the Wimbledon final earlier this year. Pegula’s performance has been challenging, as she faced Osaka less than two months ago.