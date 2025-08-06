Naomi Osaka Ends Coaching Partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou

Montreal, Canada – Naomi Osaka has ended her coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou after ten months, as announced just before the Canadian Open commenced. The four-time Grand Slam champion is currently competing on hard courts, eyeing a resurgence ahead of the US Open.

Mouratoglou expressed his support for Osaka in a recent interview. “She’s doing well for the moment in Montreal. Let’s hope she’s going to go all the way,” he said. The former coach believes Osaka has the potential to excel again. “I think her level of tennis is here. Physically, she is ready, and she’s a great competitor, she’s a great champion,” Mouratoglou added.

Osaka, now ranked No. 49, has shown promising form in Montreal. She is focused on securing her first WTA Tour title since winning the Australian Open in 2021. In her journey to the semifinals, Osaka will face Elina Svitolina on Tuesday evening.

<p“I’m just trying to rack up hard court wins,” Osaka stated after advancing to the quarterfinals. “I think I’m pretty confident with my base right now,” she added.

The partnership with Mouratoglou yielded mixed outcomes, with injuries and inconsistent performances marking their time together. Although Osaka reached a WTA Tour final earlier this year, she was forced to retire from the match due to injury. Her grand slam results for 2025 included reaching the round of 32 at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

<pDiscussing the split, Mouratoglou noted, “The thing that was missing was the competitiveness.” He expressed hopes that Osaka would find the support she needs as she moves forward. “If you find the person that will help you get back your efficiency during the matches, I think you’re ready to do great results right now,” he said.

<pFollowing their separation, Osaka began working with Tomasz Wiktorowski, a Polish coach credited for his success with Iga Świątek. Osaka seems to appreciate Wiktorowski’s coaching style, saying, “He’s very direct and to the point. For someone like me, who my thoughts scatter around often, it’s very helpful.”

As Osaka strives to return to her previous success, she reflects on her goals with a measured approach. “I want to win slams, of course I would want to be in the top 10, but I think I need to pace myself and go for the mini goals,” she said.

Osaka’s next match against Svitolina is critical as she seeks to build momentum and confidence leading into the US Open.