Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown

Bad Homburg, Germany – Naomi Osaka will take on Olga Danilovic in the round of 32 at the WTA Bad Homburg Women’s Singles event on Monday, June 23, 2025. The match is set to start at 10:00 AM ET.

Dimers‘ predictive model indicates that Osaka has a 65% chance of winning the encounter, compared to Danilovic’s 35%. “We have simulated Monday’s match 10,000 times to derive these probabilities,” said Greg Butyn, a Dimers data analyst.

Osaka has had a tumultuous 2025 season, reaching the final of the ASB Classic but struggling with injuries that caused her to withdraw from several matches. She recently exited the French Open in the first round.

In contrast, Danilovic boasts a 19-10 win-loss record this year, including winning a recent ITF title in Antalya. She successfully moved through the qualifiers for this tournament after defeating Nastasja Mariana Schunk and Yuliia Starodubtseva.

This will mark the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour. Osaka, known for her accomplishments on hard courts, has struggled on grass, with a winning percentage of just 51.9% on this surface.

Meanwhile, Danilovic’s record on grass is also modest, with only seven grass-court wins over the last five years. Despite this, she has shown strong form recently, and both players will be eager to perform well in this significant matchup.

The match promises to be an exciting contest, with the latest betting odds currently placing Osaka as the favorite at -200 for the moneyline, while Danilovic is listed at +162.

Fans can catch the match live via the Tennis Channel in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.