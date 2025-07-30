Sports
Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Coach Patrick Mouratoglou After Ten-Month Collaboration
Montreal, Canada — Naomi Osaka has ended her coaching relationship with Patrick Mouratoglou after less than a year of collaboration. The four-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement ahead of her first match at the Canadian Open, confirming the split on social media.
Osaka, 27, began working with Mouratoglou, who previously coached Serena Williams, in September 2024. Despite her early promise in the partnership, the Japanese star struggled to find consistent success on the court.
“Merci Patrick,” she wrote on X, expressing gratitude for their time together. “It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best.” Mouratoglou reciprocated those sentiments on Instagram, stating, “I will always root for you.”
Under Mouratoglou’s guidance, Osaka reached the final of the ASB Classic in January, but her season was marred by injuries. She was forced to retire from both the ASB Classic and the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, which hindered her performance throughout the year.
Most recently, Osaka faced a second-round exit at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, losing to Emma Raducanu. Following this, she announced her intention to work with Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis, starting at the WTA 1000 in Montreal.
Wiktorowski is known for his successful coaching stints with Agnieszka Radwańska and Iga Swiatek. His experience may provide the revitalization Osaka seeks ahead of the US Open.
Osaka’s first match with Wiktorowski went well; she defeated Canadian player Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2, to progress to the next round. She will face 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova next.
As Osaka navigates her coaching changes, the tennis world watches closely, hoping for a resurgence in her performance as the season approaches its climax.
Recent Posts
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park