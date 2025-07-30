Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Coach Patrick Mouratoglou After Ten-Month Collaboration

Montreal, Canada — Naomi Osaka has ended her coaching relationship with Patrick Mouratoglou after less than a year of collaboration. The four-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement ahead of her first match at the Canadian Open, confirming the split on social media.

Osaka, 27, began working with Mouratoglou, who previously coached Serena Williams, in September 2024. Despite her early promise in the partnership, the Japanese star struggled to find consistent success on the court.

“Merci Patrick,” she wrote on X, expressing gratitude for their time together. “It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best.” Mouratoglou reciprocated those sentiments on Instagram, stating, “I will always root for you.”

Under Mouratoglou’s guidance, Osaka reached the final of the ASB Classic in January, but her season was marred by injuries. She was forced to retire from both the ASB Classic and the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, which hindered her performance throughout the year.

Most recently, Osaka faced a second-round exit at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, losing to Emma Raducanu. Following this, she announced her intention to work with Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis, starting at the WTA 1000 in Montreal.

Wiktorowski is known for his successful coaching stints with Agnieszka Radwańska and Iga Swiatek. His experience may provide the revitalization Osaka seeks ahead of the US Open.

Osaka’s first match with Wiktorowski went well; she defeated Canadian player Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2, to progress to the next round. She will face 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova next.

As Osaka navigates her coaching changes, the tennis world watches closely, hoping for a resurgence in her performance as the season approaches its climax.