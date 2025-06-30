Naomi Osaka Prepares for Wimbledon After French Open Setback

London, England — Naomi Osaka is gearing up for the Wimbledon tournament starting June 30, 2025, following her emotional first-round exit at the French Open last month. Facing off against Spain’s Paula Badosa, Osaka lost despite winning the first set in a tiebreaker after battling for over two hours at Court Philippe Chatrier.

After the match, the 27-year-old expressed her frustration, saying, “I feel like I should be doing better. I hate disappointing people.” This emotional outburst reflected the pressure she feels as a former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes Osaka is moving past her disappointment in Paris. “For the last two years, she hasn’t won as much as she has in the past,” he told ESPN. Mouratoglou emphasized the importance of focusing on her game rather than the outcome, stating, “The results will come if the focus is on the right place.” Osaka also noted that she learns from each match, indicating a determination to improve.

Following her exit from the French Open, Osaka took a brief break to recharge. Time spent with her nearly two-year-old daughter, Shai, has helped her gain perspective. “Giving birth to my daughter changed my mindset a lot,” she said, expressing how motherhood has contributed to her well-being.

Osaka’s recent performance showed promise as she prepares for Wimbledon. Although she lost to an eventual semifinalist in her first grass-court match in Berlin, she recorded her first grass-court victory at the Bad Homburg Open, which boosted her confidence ahead of Wimbledon.

Looking ahead, Osaka faces 21-year-old Australian qualifier Gibson in the first round. Mouratoglou sees this matchup as favorable given Gibson’s lack of experience in major tournaments. If Osaka wins, she is likely to play No. 5 seed Qinwen Zheng in the second round, who has been a tough competitor for Osaka in previous encounters.

Despite not having advanced past the third round at Wimbledon in her career, there’s optimism surrounding Osaka’s potential to have a better showing this year. Her ability to compartmentalize the pressure and focus on her game will be crucial in the coming matches.

As the tournament approaches, the pressure will mount, but Osaka’s support team believes she is capable of overcoming challenges in pursuit of a successful Wimbledon.