Naomi Osaka Reaches Semifinals at U.S. Open Amidst Family Milestones

New York, NY — Two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has reached the semifinals of the tournament after a significant hiatus from competitive play. Osaka’s latest achievement comes just weeks after welcoming her first child, Shai, with rapper Cordae.

On September 1, 2025, Osaka secured her spot in the semifinals with a victory over No. 3 seed Coco Gauff. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, concluded with Osaka winning 6-3, 6-2, where she capitalized on Gauff’s 33 unforced errors. This advance marks Osaka’s first semifinal appearance since becoming a mother.

“This is like my dream is coming true,” Osaka told the BBC after her match. “I was sitting up there watching and hoping I could have the opportunity to play on this court again.”

Osaka’s family has been an essential support system throughout her career. Born to Leonard Francois from Haiti and Tamaki Osaka from Japan, she has always celebrated her mixed heritage. In 2019, she chose to represent Japan in international competitions, citing a lifelong identification with Japanese culture.

Her mother, Tamaki, has been a significant influence in her life and career. “Growing up, I’ve always seen her being so independent and so strong,” she reflected in a recent interview. “But I recognize now how much she worried for us.”

As Osaka advances in the tournament, she is also parenting her daughter, who was born in July 2023. “It would be her first time at a tennis match,” Osaka shared on the Today show. “I don’t know how loud she’s going to be.”

This year’s U.S. Open returns to being a pivotal moment in Osaka’s career following a two-year break surrounding her mental health and maternity leave. “I’m just enjoying it,” Osaka added. “I’m being able to play against the best players in the world.”

As she prepares for the semifinals, Osaka reflects on her journey, which has been marked by both incredible success and personal challenges. “My return to the sport is a love letter for moms,” she expressed, highlighting her dedication to balancing motherhood and athletics.