Naomi Osaka Reflects on Motherhood Ahead of U.S. Open Showdown

NEW YORK, New York – Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, recently shared her journey of motherhood as she prepares for a major match at the U.S. Open. Osaka, 28, welcomed her daughter Shai in July 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Cordae. During this time, she has focused on balancing her tennis career with the challenges of being a new mom.

Osaka confirmed her split from Cordae in early 2025, praising him as a ‘great person and an awesome dad.’ In her new documentary titled *Naomi Osaka: The Second Set*, she expressed how motherhood has changed her perspective on her career. “Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career,” Osaka remarked.

The documentary highlights Osaka’s experiences as she adjusted to life as a working mother. She acknowledged the difficulties of being away from Shai due to her demanding travel schedule but emphasized her strong support system. “It takes a village, and I truly couldn’t do it without mine,” she explained.

In a recent interview, Osaka discussed Shai’s name, which means ‘God’s gift,’ saying, “That’s how I wanted her to feel, like she’s God’s gift to me and her dad.” Osaka has worked hard to protect her daughter’s privacy and has refrained from sharing her photos on social media.

Shai made her first appearance at a tennis match during the 2025 U.S. Open, cheering for her mom as she competed against Greet Minnen. “I don’t know how loud she’s going to be,” Osaka said with a smile. Through this experience, Osaka aims to show that being a mother can coexist with pursuing a challenging career.

As she steps onto the court for her upcoming match, Osaka remains determined to excel as both an athlete and a mother. “Having a family was my biggest dream. I always wanted to be a mom,” she stated in her documentary.