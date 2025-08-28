Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory

New York, NY — Naomi Osaka dazzled on and off the court during her first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, defeating Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, stepped onto Louis Armstrong Stadium adorned in a striking outfit featuring sparkly red roses in her hair, vibrant red headphones, and a crystal-studded jacket. While she removed much of the decorative elements before the match, her playing ensemble kept in line with her sparkling style.

After her victory, Osaka, 27, revealed that she had planned the outfit for several years. The idea for the unique hairpiece, which she termed “a little chaotic,” formed a few weeks prior in collaboration with her stylist. “I was like: ‘Do you think this is possible?’” she recounted. “Yeah, we kind of just toss ideas around. Obviously, the outcome is way better than I could have imagined.”

Describing the creativity behind her performance outfit, Osaka said, “It was really elaborate because the crystals are really hard to do on a performance outfit.” She expressed excitement to showcase her design, especially during a night match, stating she hopes to wear a different outfit for her next appearance.

Osaka also shared her enthusiasm for the design process and her attire for future events. “(The process is) not hard, but it always makes me excited for what’s coming up that people don’t know about,” she noted. “So we always have fittings months and months in advance, and I know what next year is going to look like.”

Adding to her memorable entrance, Osaka brought along her mascot, a Labubu figurine adorned with red and gold crystals and a sparkly blue tennis racket. When asked about the accessory, she proudly introduced it as “Billie Jean Bling.”

Reflecting on her match, Osaka highlighted the positive reactions to her mascot, saying, “I’m glad she made people laugh today.” This win marks a significant comeback for Osaka, who recently reached the semifinals in a previous tournament, her best result since returning from maternity leave.

Now seeded at No. 23 in the tournament, Osaka prepares to face American Hailey Baptiste in the second round.