Naomi Osaka Triumphs Over Olga Danilovic in Tiebreak at Bad Homburg Open

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — In a thrilling first-round match at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, Naomi Osaka edged past Olga Danilovic in two tiebreak sets on Monday. Both players showcased outstanding serving, with neither losing their serve throughout the match.

The former World No. 1 Osaka, who is currently ranked 57th in the PIF WTA Rankings, defeated the Serbian qualifier Danilovic 7-6(6), 7-6(4). The match lasted 2 hours and 5 minutes, as Osaka demonstrated her skills with 16 aces, while Danilovic recorded 10 aces.

“It’s my first grass-court win of the year, so I’m really excited about that,” Osaka said in her post-match interview. The Japanese star is looking to build on this victory after experiencing a three-match losing streak leading up to the event.

Osaka’s recent losses included matches against Peyton Stearns in the Round of 16 in Rome, Paula Badosa at Roland Garros, and Liudmila Samsonova in Berlin. With this win, Osaka will face No. 5 seed Emma Navarro in the second round. Navarro previously defeated Osaka in Wimbledon last year.

Despite the tension of both tiebreaks, Osaka managed to reclaim control after being down in the first set. She utilized a powerful backhand to force an error by Danilovic, taking the first set after 70 minutes. The second set mirrored the first, as Danilovic started strong with three aces but ultimately fell short in the tiebreak.

In a critical moment, Osaka successfully challenged a disputed ace call which was revealed to be out. This turned the momentum, allowing her to secure a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak and finish with a forehand winner.

In other matches, former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka also secured a spot in the next round by defeating wild card Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-2. Azarenka, now ranked 105th, will face Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Additionally, Donna Vekic bested defending champion Diana Shnaider with a score of 6-3, 6-3, saving all break points she faced. Vekic’s next challenge will be against Linda Noskova.