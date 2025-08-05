Naomi Retains Title in Thrilling SummerSlam Triple Threat Match

East Rutherford, New Jersey — In a stunning display at SummerSlam 2025, Naomi successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match held on Sunday, August 3.

The match, presented by Drumstick, began with Ripley and SKY forming a brief alliance before chaos ensued. An early slip by Ripley led to Naomi capitalizing on the opportunity, despite facing a formidable onslaught from both challengers.

Naomi, known for her high-flying maneuvers, made a dynamic entrance with her father, Shawn McCray, playing electric guitar. The crowd was energized as she began the match with a series of impressive moves.

Ripley and SKY exchanged pinfall attempts, each showcasing their skills with well-timed attacks. However, Naomi’s resilience shone through as she executed her signature Split-Legged Moonsault. The action escalated when SKY landed a missile dropkick on Naomi and followed with a 619.

The turning point came when Ripley attempted an Avalanche Riptide. Just as she seemed to have victory in sight, Naomi rolled her up and, with a questionable tactic of pulling Ripley’s tights, secured the pinfall to retain her title.

“This was the hardest match I’ve ever had,” Naomi said after the match. “Rhea and IYO pushed me to my limits.”

The event featured other memorable matches, including The Wyatt Sicks retaining their WWE Tag Team Championship in a chaotic Six-Pack TLC Match, where they overcame fierce competition from Fraxiom, The Street Profits, and others.

Among the highlights, Becky Lynch defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification Match that showcased extreme tactics.

The main event delivered a compelling showdown as Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, an emotional moment for fans at the packed stadium. Following the match, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return, attacking Cena and leaving fans eager for what’s next in WWE storylines.

SummerSlam 2025 not only showcased incredible athleticism but also left fans buzzing for future events.