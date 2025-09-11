Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Shine at Season 4 Premiere in NYC

New York City, NY — Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made a stylish appearance at the New York premiere for the fourth season of the critically acclaimed series on September 9. Crudup, who stars as Cory Ellison, president of the fictional News Division, donned a sharp navy suit and tie.

Watts complemented her husband’s outfit with a dazzling teal skirt suit featuring a collared top and a knee-length skirt. She accessorized her look with strappy heels, a silver clutch, and a bold red lip, creating an eye-catching ensemble.

The couple was not alone at the premiere, as Crudup’s co-star also attended. However, Curtis entered the venue separately, while Aniston joined the event solo.

Watts and Crudup tied the knot in 2023 during a courthouse wedding in New York City before holding a larger celebration in Mexico a year later. The couple met in 2009, but Watts didn’t announce her split from ex-husband Liev Schreiber until 2016. They later reconnected on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy, with a source confirming their relationship in 2017.

Watts shares two children with Schreiber, while Crudup has a son named William with actress Mary-Louise Parker. Although the couple usually keeps their relationship private, Watts has shared personal insights. In her book, she revealed her struggles with early menopause, recalling a humorous moment when she worried about Crudup seeing her hormone patch.

Watts said, “I didn’t want you to see it because then you would know I’m in early menopause, which means I am old.” Crudup responded playfully, “If it makes you feel better, I’ve got gray hairs on my balls.”

While supporting her husband at the premiere, Watts has also been making strides in her own career. She appeared in Netflix’s film Too Much earlier this summer and has been spotted on the set of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming project, American Love Story, which tells the tale of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.