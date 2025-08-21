Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Emotional as Son Sasha Heads to USC

LOS ANGELES, CA — Naomi Watts shed tears as she helped her son Sasha Schreiber move into the University of Southern California on August 18, 2025. The 18-year-old will study acting at USC’s School of Dramatic Arts.

Watts shared her emotional goodbye on Instagram, saying, “Step #1. Already bawling!” She posted a photo of herself holding Sasha close, as they stood among his luggage and their puppy.

Sasha embraced his sister Kai, 16, in another image, showing the strong bond between the siblings. Liev Schreiber, Sasha’s father and Watts’ ex-partner, also expressed his feelings on social media. On August 17, he posted, “Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die.” He praised Sasha, saying that USC would welcome “one of the deepest, kindest, bravest, and most beautiful boys I have ever known.”

Sasha announced his USC acceptance in April, introducing himself as a New York City native excited to pursue a BFA in Acting, while also sharing his interests in soccer, surfing, and cooking. He is eager to make new friends in college.

Kai, who has already made a name for herself in modeling, made her runway debut at Valentino’s fall 2025 show in March. This family has faced some criticism regarding their children’s career choices. Liev responded to accusations of nepotism earlier this year, saying, “What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world?”

As the summer ends, Watts and Schreiber find themselves supporting their children through significant life changes. Sasha’s departure marks a milestone not just for him but for the entire family.