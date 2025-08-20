Napheesa Collier’s Return to Lynx Lineup Remains Uncertain

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty, indicating she may be closer to returning from a right ankle injury. This marks the second consecutive game she has received a doubtful designation, suggesting progress in her recovery.

Collier has missed several games in August due to this ankle sprain sustained during a 53-point victory over the Las Vegas Aces on August 2. Prior to the injury, she was a front-runner for the WNBA MVP award, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game with shooting percentages of 53.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Despite Collier’s absence, the Lynx have prevailed against the Liberty twice this month, and they seek a three-game sweep on Tuesday. The Lynx initially opened as one-point favorites but have shifted to 2.5-point underdogs due to Collier’s doubtful status.

Even without her, the Lynx are performing impressively, holding a 6-1 record when she is sidelined. However, the upcoming matchup against the top-tier Liberty presents a significant challenge.

On Saturday, Collier joined her teammates as they celebrated a win over the Liberty, participating in a celebratory dance without showing signs of favoring her injured ankle. The team continues to monitor her recovery; an MRI revealed the sprain, and updates on her condition were promised in the coming weeks.

The Lynx, with a notable 28-5 record, have already clinched a playoff spot, leading the second-best team, the Atlanta Dream, by 6.5 games. Coach Cheryl Reeve expressed optimism about Collier’s eventual return before the end of the season, acknowledging the team’s depth that has allowed them to maintain success during her absence.

As the game approaches, the situation remains fluid, and the odds are subject to change. Fans and team officials alike hope for a swift return of their star player.