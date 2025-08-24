Napheesa Collier Upgraded to Probable for Sunday Game Against Fever

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Napheesa Collier, a superstar forward for the Minnesota Lynx and a front-runner for the WNBA MVP award, has been upgraded to probable for the team’s game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday night. Collier has been sidelined since August 2 with a sprained right ankle.

During pregame warm-ups on Friday, Collier was ruled out, but the latest updates suggest a significant step towards her return. The injury occurred late in a game against the Las Vegas Aces, which the Lynx won by a historic 53-point margin, raising questions about her playing time with a large lead in the third quarter.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve commented on her decision to keep Collier in the game at that point, stating, “I don’t think about those things. It’s the third quarter of a game on someone else’s floor. I don’t think the game is over.” Collier has missed seven games during her recovery but avoided a major injury overall.

Despite her absence, the Lynx have managed a record of 5-2, retaining a strong lead of 5½ games for the No. 1 playoff seed and clinching their postseason spot early in the season. Collier is leading the league in scoring with an average of 23.5 points per game.

The Lynx’s season has been remarkable, with hopes of breaking the single-season wins record of 34 held by the Las Vegas Aces. The team still has a solid chance, needing six more wins with the expanded schedule this year. If Collier returns to form, she could regain her position as the top MVP candidate.

Currently, sportsbooks have Collier as the favorite to win the MVP award at -220, with A'ja Wilson of the Aces closely behind at +160. Collier’s impressive stats also include 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shooting splits of 54/37/91.