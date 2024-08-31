Sports
Napoli Faces Parma in Series A Clash
On August 31, 2024, Napoli will take on Parma in a Serie A match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).
Currently, Romelu Lukaku is positioned on the bench, poised for his debut. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori are set to start for Napoli against the formidable Parma, who has been making waves following their promotion to Serie A.
Antonio Conte, having had a mixed start to his Napoli career, secured a penalty victory over Modena in the Coppa Italia. He subsequently faced a heavy 3-0 defeat in Serie A but rebounded with a 3-0 victory last week. The recent signings of Lukaku, Billy Gilmour, and Scott McTominay are expected to bolster the squad, while Lukaku notably takes on Victor Osimhen’s former shirt number, as Osimhen is currently not in contention for the squad.
Parma’s head coach, Fabio Pecchia, has led his team to impressive results, including a 2-1 victory over AC Milan. Despite missing Hernani, Yordan Osorio, and Adrian Benedyczak, Parma remains competitive with players like Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila in their lineup.
The expected lineups see Napoli fielding Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Anguissa, Lobotka, Olivera; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori. Parma will lineup with Suzuki; Coulibaly, Balogh, Circati, Valeri; Bernabè, Sohm; Man, Bonny, Mihaila; Kowalski.
This match represents a crucial opportunity for both teams to establish their standings early in the Serie A season, with Napoli looking to gain momentum after a decisive previous victory.
