Sports
Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
NAPLES, Italy — Napoli will clash with Juventus on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 14:45 EST in an important Serie A match set to take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. This encounter marks a crucial point for both teams as they aim to solidify their standings in the league.
Luciano Spalletti, who guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years in the previous season, returns as an opponent for the first time since leaving the Azzurri. The matchup is vital for Juventus as they seek to narrow the gap on league leaders AC Milan, Inter Milan, and AS Roma.
The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network in the United States, which is accessible through various streaming services including Paramount+ and FuboTV. New customers can take advantage of free trial offers from these platforms before making a long-term commitment.
Napoli is currently joint-top of the league table with 28 points, while Juventus sits seventh with 23 points. The Azzurri have won four consecutive matches in the league, including victories over Atalanta and Roma, and are looking to maintain their unbeaten home record.
In roster news, Napoli faces several injury setbacks, missing key players like André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Romelu Lukaku. Juventus, too, will be without significant contributors, including Federico Gatti and Dušan Vlahović.
The historical rivalry between these two clubs adds heightened tension to the matchup. In their 184 past encounters, Juventus leads with 85 wins against Napoli’s 48 victories.
With Napoli eager to continue their strong form and Juventus looking to turn around their season, the stakes couldn’t be higher for this Serie A showdown.
Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT. Fans can also expect a competitive atmosphere given the historical context of this fixture and its implications for both teams’ title hopes.
