Napoli Opens Serie A Defense Against Sassuolo with Key Players

MILAN, Italy — The 2025-26 Serie A season kicks off this weekend, with champions Napoli set to defend their title against newly promoted Sassuolo on Saturday. Napoli is eager to start strong after winning their fourth Scudetto last season.

This season, Napoli faces new challenges with the addition of former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who signed a two-year deal as a free agent following his departure from Manchester. De Bruyne’s arrival is expected to bolster Napoli’s title defense as they aim to remain competitive in Serie A.

De Bruyne joins MVP Scott McTominay in Napoli’s midfield. McTominay, who was a standout last season with 13 goals, has established himself as a box-to-box midfielder. Coach Antonio Conte must now find a way for both players to operate effectively together.

Conte will likely deploy a 4-1-4-1 formation against Sassuolo, positioning McTominay on the left side to maintain defensive and offensive balance, while De Bruyne will take on a more attacking role to support striker Lorenzo Lucca.

Despite the excitement of new signings, Napoli faces a potential setback with striker Romelu Lukaku’s injury. Lukaku may require surgery on his thigh, leaving Lucca as the primary forward. Conte expressed confidence in his team’s depth but acknowledged the challenge of filling Lukaku’s role.

Saturday’s season opener will help reveal how Napoli’s tactical approach will evolve with their new signings, and how effectively De Bruyne and McTominay can work together. Fans are hopeful that Napoli can navigate any early struggles, recalling how they lost their first match last season but ultimately triumphed in the league.

As the league begins, Napoli not only seeks to defend their title but also aims to solidify their position among Europe’s elite clubs.