Sports
Napoli Prepares for Cagliari Match with Key Player Changes
NAPLES, Italy — Napoli is set to face Cagliari in the Coppa Italia matches at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The match will be held on December 3, 2025. Coach Antonio Conte is implementing significant changes in the lineup, leaving eight key starters out of the game.
Among those on the field for Napoli is goalkeeper Lorenzo Lucca. The team is also preparing to debut newcomers Franco Vergara and Michele Ambrosino. Their inclusion comes at a crucial time as Napoli looks to avoid injuries ahead of their upcoming match against Juventus.
For Cagliari, goalkeeper Elia Caprile remains in the starting position. The team will also rely on the attacking talents of Leonardo Pavoletti and Uğur Tütüncü Kilicsoy to challenge Napoli’s defense.
Conte discussed the strategy saying, “We must prioritize player health while maintaining our competitive edge. The risk of injury is too great, especially with Juventus approaching.” The team’s sporting director, Mauro Manna, confirmed that star players Billy Gilmour and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to return in February, while Andre Anguissa may return sooner.
Manna expressed confidence in the team’s ability to adapt and is also preparing for transfer market moves in January, stating, “We will be ready to strengthen the squad where necessary.”
Recent Posts
- Gopher Basketball Weekly Show Begins December 2 At Buffalo Wild Wings
- ISU’s Dominick Nelson Out for Upcoming Game Against Alcorn State
- Millie Bobby Brown Changes Name After Marrying Jake Bongiovi
- Jennifer Lopez Prepares for Vegas Residency with Sizzling Throwback
- Minnesota’s Somalis Face New Challenges Amid Political Attacks
- Bucaramanga Faces Tolima in Crucial Match for Playoff Spot
- New Guide for Home Orchardists Offers Expanded Fruit and Nut Growing Knowledge
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable for Bucks vs. Pistons Amid Trade Rumors
- Habs Honor Markov as They Face Senators Tonight
- Jubie’s Creamery Revives Award-Winning Hot Honeycomb Ice Cream
- Ray LaLonde’s Brother Triumphs in Jeopardy! Showdown
- Heat and Mavericks Clash in Crucial NBA Matchup Wednesday Night
- Brad Paisley’s ‘We Danced’ Tops Billboard Charts Again
- Flamengo Eyes Title Against Ceará at Maracanã
- Lindy Ruff Previews Sabres’ Game Against Flyers on December 3, 2025
- Bulls Host Nets in High-Stakes NBA Matchup Wednesday Night
- ESPN Launches 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research
- Dodgers Sign Miguel Rojas to One-Year Contract
- Undefeated Indiana Prepares for Challenge Against Minnesota
- Gwen Stefani Strikes Back Against Split Rumors with Dazzling Jewelry