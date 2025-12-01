NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Launches to ISS with Russian Crew

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan — NASA astronaut Chris Williams launched aboard a Soyuz ferry with two Russian cosmonauts on Thursday, marking the start of an eight-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). The crew lifted off at 4:27 a.m. EST aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, operated by commander Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and flight engineer Sergey Mikaev.

After a successful launch, the Soyuz separated from its booster nine minutes later, activating its solar panels and setting a course for the space station. The spacecraft docked with the ISS at the Rassvet module at approximately 7:34 a.m. EST.

Williams, who holds a Ph.D. in astrophysics from MIT, was selected to join NASA’s astronaut corps in 2021 after serving as a medical physicist at Harvard Medical School. Thursday’s flight represents his first journey into space along with Mikaev, while Kud-Sverchkov is a seasoned astronaut, having spent 185 days aboard the ISS during a previous mission.

“It’s a really great crew,” Williams said in a pre-launch interview, expressing excitement about working alongside his fellow crew members. He credited their shared interests as a bonding point during their training sessions in Houston and Star City.

The Soyuz MS-28 crew replaces the Soyuz MS-27 crew, who planned to return to Earth in early December after their own extensive stay in orbit. In addition to Williams, the current ISS occupants include NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and Oleg Platonov.

All 11 astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS participated in a welcome call soon after docking, connecting with family members and mission management teams back on Earth. Williams looks forward to employing his training during his eight months on the ISS, focusing on scientific research and technology demonstrations.

With a background as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Williams emphasizes the importance of using his skills to advance projects in space. His work will include research related to long-duration missions and improving materials needed for space exploration.

As he prepares to settle into life on the ISS, Williams expressed enthusiasm for contributing to scientific progress in space, which he finds both inspiring and rewarding.