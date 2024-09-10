News
NASA Astronauts to Address Public Following Starliner Mission Update
Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to address the public for the first time since the empty return of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. A call from Earth to space is slated for Friday, September 13, where both astronauts will participate in a news conference from the International Space Station (ISS).
Williams and Wilmore launched on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, as part of its inaugural crewed flight. They successfully docked with the space station the following day. However, the mission faced unexpected challenges when Nasa decided to return the spacecraft without its crew due to technical concerns.
This decision has led to a significant extension of the astronauts’ stay on the ISS, with their return now scheduled for February 2025. During the upcoming conference, Williams and Wilmore are anticipated to share insights and experiences from their extended mission.
The astronauts are likely to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by their prolonged stay aboard the ISS, as well as provide updates regarding their ongoing scientific research and daily life in the orbiting laboratory.
Additionally, it has been announced that their eventual return to Earth has been rescheduled to occur aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, as part of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission. This alteration underscores the flexibility and collaboration between different commercial spaceflight providers in ensuring continued access to the ISS.
