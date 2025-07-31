NASA Astronauts Launch to ISS on SpaceX Crew-11 Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA astronauts are set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-11 mission. The launch is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 12:09 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew-11 team, led by NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, will include three others: NASA astronaut Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. The Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will be used for this mission, marking its sixth flight.

Weather forecasts are currently in favor with a 90 percent chance of good conditions for the launch, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. “We’ll be monitoring the weather closely, especially for any showers or thunderstorms,” said Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager.

The team is eager for the launch, as the astronaut crew will spend six to eight months aboard the ISS, conducting a range of scientific experiments. This mission comes after previous changes in assignment and setbacks due to issues with other spacecraft.

Mike Fincke, who will be piloting the mission, has experienced spaceflight several times before. “I’m ready to go back to space; our crew is prepared,” he said. Fincke is known for previously flying on multiple missions to the ISS and hopes to contribute valuable research during this mission.

Kimiya Yui will serve as a mission specialist on Crew-11. This will be his second trip to the ISS, while Oleg Platonov will be making his first journey into space. Platonov’s inclusion comes from a seat-swap agreement between NASA and Roscosmos.

The liftoff will follow a scheduled static fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket, which showed no significant issues despite past liquid oxygen leak concerns. “After the last tests, the vehicle is ready for flight,” Stich noted.

Following launch, the Crew-11 astronauts are expected to dock with the ISS at approximately 3 a.m. EDT on August 2. The four astronauts’ work will include a variety of scientific investigations aimed at enhancing knowledge for future missions beyond low Earth orbit.

This launch marks the continuation of NASA and SpaceX’s partnership under the Commercial Crew Program, showcasing advancements in reusable rocket technology and international collaboration in space exploration.