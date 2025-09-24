NASA and NOAA Prepare for Launch of Three Space Weather Missions

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida — NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are set to launch three missions to study the Sun’s impact on Earth on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The missions include NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP), the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, and NOAA’s Space Weather Follow-On Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A.

The 45th Weather Squadron has predicted a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch, with conditions closely monitored to avoid any storm delays. “Atlantic showers will linger, but they shouldn’t pose a significant concern,” launch weather officers stated.

IMAP will explore the boundary of the heliosphere—a protective bubble around the solar system—while the Carruthers Observatory aims to capture detailed images of Earth’s outermost atmosphere. Meanwhile, SWFO-L1 will provide critical real-time data on solar storms, offering early warnings to protect infrastructure.

The three spacecraft will operate from the Earth-Sun L1 point, approximately one million miles from Earth, allowing them to continuously monitor solar emissions that could affect satellite operations, GPS accuracy, and astronaut safety.

“As humanity expands into space, understanding the Sun’s influence on our technology is urgent,” said Nicky Fox, head of NASA’s Science Division. “This mission will not only enhance our space weather predictions but also contribute to our knowledge about deep space exploration.”

IMAP features ten science instruments and aims to provide insight into the particles and radiation that impact our planet. SWFO-L1 will monitor solar activity and serve as a timely alert system for potentially disruptive solar storms, and Carruthers will offer the first in-depth observation of Earth’s exosphere from a distance.

Each satellite will separate in space after launch, with deployment anticipated about 83 minutes post-liftoff. NASA hopes to acquire signals from IMAP approximately ten minutes after its deployment.

The launch represents a significant collaboration between NASA and NOAA. “Now, more than ever, understanding space weather is integral to our technological society,” said Richard Ullman, NOAA Space Weather Operations Director.

All three spacecraft will function together to enhance our understanding of how the Sun influences both our planet and the broader solar system.