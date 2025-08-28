NASA Schedules TOMEX+ Rocket Launch for Atmosphere Study

WALLOPS ISLAND, Virginia — NASA has set its next launch attempt for the TOMEX+ sounding rocket mission on Tuesday, August 26, with a launch window opening from 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. EDT. The mission aims to study the turbulence where Earth’s atmosphere transitions into outer space.

U.S. citizens in the mid-Atlantic region may catch a glimpse of the rocket if weather permits. The live-streamed launch follows several previous attempts that were scrubbed due to unfavorable conditions.

NASA’s TOMEX+ mission specifically targets the mesopause, the layer of the atmosphere located 53 to 65 miles (85 to 105 kilometers) above Earth. Sounding rockets like TOMEX+ can reach this area, which is too high for weather balloons and too low for traditional satellites.

The mission involves using a rocket-borne laser to examine the sodium layer of the atmosphere, creating a tracer that maps turbulence. This data is essential for understanding high-altitude cloud formation and can inform satellite drag and atmospheric phenomena on other planets.

NASA had planned to launch the TOMEX+ mission on August 24, but high sea states and cloud cover forced a postponement. The launch team is now optimistic about Tuesday’s weather prospects.

For observers in the mid-Atlantic region, visibility maps indicate that those in areas like Maryland and Virginia’s Eastern Shore might see the rocket just 10 seconds after its launch. Meanwhile, observers in New Jersey, parts of Virginia, and North Carolina could have visibility extending up to 40 seconds.

The public is encouraged to watch the live stream of the launch, which will begin five minutes before liftoff. As NASA continues its research into atmospheric science, the TOMEX+ mission highlights the importance of sounding rockets and their contributions to understanding our atmosphere.