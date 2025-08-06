NASA’s Sean Duffy Plans Nuclear Reactor on the Moon by 2030

Washington, D.C. — Transportation Secretary and acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced plans this week to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon. The initiative is part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

Duffy’s directive aims to expedite the construction of a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor by 2030. This announcement follows discussions about lunar energy solutions necessary for establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon and beyond.

According to Duffy’s memo, “Fission surface power is both an essential and sustainable segment of the lunar and Mars power architectures for future human space exploration missions.” The reactor would facilitate high-power generation needed for future lunar economies and strengthen U.S. national security in space.

Amid fears that China and Russia could establish a reactor on the Moon by the mid-2030s, Duffy emphasized the urgency of the project. “Speed is of the essence,” he said during an interview. “There are very specific areas of the Moon that are critical that who gets there first gets to plant their flag.”

The urgency is showcased by NASA’s plan to begin soliciting proposals from commercial companies within 60 days. The projected timeline could coincide with China’s plans to send humans back to the Moon.

In April 2024, Duffy noted on Fox News that a base camp would be established on the Moon as part of the Artemis program, which he believes will serve as a stepping stone for missions to Mars. “What we learn on the Moon is what’s going to take us to Mars,” he said.

The proposal raises questions about the future of NASA’s operations. The existing International Space Station is nearing retirement, and plans to replace it will also be accelerated. Duffy confirmed that NASA would be looking to award contracts to multiple companies within the next six months to manage the transition to new platforms.

Meanwhile, challenges remain in launching and operating a nuclear reactor on the Moon, including managing the technology in a low-gravity environment. Experts assert that nuclear power is the most reliable option for sustained energy needs in lunar conditions.

The future of NASA’s lunar exploration hinges on these ambitious plans, and the agency appears determined to work quickly to maintain its competitive edge in space exploration.