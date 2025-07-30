NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 Launch Set for July 31

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — NASA is preparing for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled to launch at 12:09 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew-11 mission will transport NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, along with JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, to the ISS for a six-month science mission. This mission represents the 11th rotating crew flight and 12th human spaceflight under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program since the program’s inception into use in 2020.

The targeted docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to take place around 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 2. Following their arrival, the Crew-11 team will join the existing team aboard the station, allowing for a smooth transition of responsibilities and ongoing research.

Prior to launch, NASA will offer various media events and live coverage. A key event, the Crew-11 arrival media event, will happen on Saturday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at Kennedy Space Center. On Wednesday, July 30, a prelaunch news conference will be held at 5:30 p.m., where media can engage in a question-and-answer segment.

The launch coverage will kick off at 8 a.m. on July 31 across multiple platforms, including NASA TV and various social media channels. Following the liftoff at noon, NASA will provide audio updates during the spacecraft’s journey to the ISS.

Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program has significantly enhanced U.S. access to low Earth orbit and aims to maintain continuous human presence on the ISS, thus facilitating scientific research and technological development for future space exploration to the Moon and Mars.

For additional information on the upcoming mission and coverage details, please visit NASA’s official channels.