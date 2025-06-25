NASA and SpaceX Set for Axiom Mission 4 Launch to ISS

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are preparing for the launch of Axiom Mission 4, scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at 2:31 a.m. EDT. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, embarking on the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew will journey aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched by the Falcon 9 rocket. Docking with the ISS is targeted for approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26. The mission marks a significant step in advancing commercial spaceflight and international cooperation.

Recent evaluations by NASA and Roscosmos about repair work on the Zvezda service module’s transfer tunnel led to a decision to lower the pressure in the tunnel for safety. NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro emphasized the importance of the long-standing relationship between NASA and Roscosmos, stating, “This professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach and enable Axiom Mission 4 to proceed.”

The mission’s commander is Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. She will be joined by Shubhanshu Shukla, a pilot from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks conducting science, education, and commercial activities aboard the ISS. Their work will include more than 60 scientific experiments focused on human research, Earth observation, and biological sciences. This mission also fulfills a commitment made between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the ISS.

Live coverage of launch and arrival activities will stream on various platforms, including social media. Coverage begins at 12:30 a.m. EDT on June 25, and follows with launch updates and estimated docking times.

Axiom Mission 4 is expected to push forward NASA’s commercial strategy for low Earth orbit, aiming for a robust low Earth economy that supports research while enabling the agency to focus on upcoming Moon and Mars missions.