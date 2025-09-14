NASCAR’s Bristol Night Race Determines Playoff Field

Bristol, Tennessee — Saturday night marks a critical moment in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes center stage at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Scheduled for September 13, 2025, the race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. This event serves as the cutoff for the Round of 16, reducing the playoff field from 16 drivers to 12.

Among the drivers facing pressure is Josh Berry, who finds himself in a must-win situation following a difficult race at Darlington Raceway. Alex Bowman is also fighting for a win to keep his championship hopes alive. Three of the drivers currently below the cutline—Berry, Austin Cindric, and Shane van Gisbergen—are looking to turn their fortunes around at Bristol.

Bowman has seen some success at the track with three top-five finishes and five top-10s in his 16 starts, yet he has never won a Cup Series race at Bristol.

Historically, tire wear has been a significant issue at Bristol. Following a race in the spring of 2024, where teams grappled with unusual tire wear, NASCAR announced that a softer tire compound will be used this weekend to increase tire wear. Teams will closely monitor the performance of the new tires throughout the event.

Bristol is known for its high emotions and tight racing. Incidents between drivers have created memorable moments in the past, from Terry Labonte’s battles with Dale Earnhardt in the ’90s to Tony Stewart‘s helmet toss in 2012. With the stakes higher than ever during the postseason cutoff, fans can expect to see intense racing and perhaps new drama unfold.

The anticipation is building: will this race add another legendary chapter to Bristol’s storied history? Only time will tell as the drivers prepare for the challenge ahead.