NASCAR Cup Series: Follow Your Favorites for Updates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of the NASCAR Cup Series can now stay more connected with their favorite teams and drivers by following them for the latest information.

This new feature allows users to receive real-time updates on races, news, and events related to their chosen competitors. NASCAR aims to enhance fan engagement in an ever-competitive sports environment.

With the NASCAR Cup Series growing in popularity, updated access to information will help fans stay informed. Users can receive alerts for race schedules, results, and driver news directly through their devices.

“We want to make it easier for fans to enjoy the sport and stay updated,” a NASCAR spokesperson said. “Following your favorite team or driver has never been easier, and we hope it enhances the fan experience.”

To start following, fans can visit the NASCAR website or download the official NASCAR app, which provides all links to stay in touch with the fast-paced world of racing.

As the 2023 season progresses, fans can expect even more features aimed at enriching their viewing and following experiences.