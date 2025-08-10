NASCAR Cup Series Heading to Watkins Glen with Exciting Storylines

WATKINS GLEN, New York — The NASCAR Cup Series will compete on a road course for the third time in six races this Sunday. The Go Bowling at The Glen is set to start at 2 p.m. ET at Watkins Glen International, marking the final road course race of the regular season.

Shane van Gisbergen aims to capture his fourth consecutive road course victory after previously winning at Mexico City, Chicago Street Race, and Sonoma. He also seeks redemption after losing last year’s race at Watkins Glen on the final lap.

As Cup teams prepare for the 2.45-mile course, several key storylines emerge. Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing has achieved three top-10 finishes in a row, including a victory at Indianapolis. Fellow driver Tyler Reddick stands out with 15 top-10 finishes on road courses in the Next Gen era.

While 23XI Racing boasts optimism, Front Row Motorsports is working to overcome challenges. Zane Smith finished fifth at Watkins Glen last year; however, Noah Gragson has struggled with multiple finishes outside the top 30 in recent races.

At Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron reclaimed the points lead with his recent win at Iowa, while team leader Chase Elliott holds the record for the most top-five finishes among current drivers on road courses.

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is highlighting the impressive performances of Christopher Bell, who has consistently placed in the top five in recent road course races. Bell’s past success at Watkins Glen includes a win at COTA in March.

A total of 220.5 miles, or 90 laps, will be covered in the race. The event will also feature unique opportunities for drivers, including Joey Logano, who will make his 600th consecutive Cup start.

This weekend’s race is not just about individual accomplishments; it plays a crucial role in determining playoff standings as the regular season comes to a close.