NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Set for Atlanta This Weekend

Atlanta, GA – The NASCAR Cup Series heads to EchoPark Speedway this Saturday for the highly anticipated Quaker State 400. Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET, this race presents an exciting opportunity for fans and bettors alike.

Ryan Preece finds himself fighting for his playoff life as he prepares for the event. With just nine races remaining before the postseason begins, Preece needs to make up 20 points to catch Alex Bowman for a playoff spot. The 2025 season has been challenging for Preece, who has two wins in the Xfinity Series but is still seeking his first victory in the Cup Series.

The odds for this weekend’s race have been set, with Ryan Blaney entering as the favorite at +750. Blaney is closely followed by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, both priced at +1000. Other notable odds include Chase Elliott at +1300 and Kyle Busch at +1500.

Ryan Blaney’s recent results show a strong performance in Atlanta; he has a history of finishing in the top ten in nine of his last ten starts. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, a fan favorite and former champion, is still looking for his first win of the season. Elliott has consistently performed well at EchoPark Speedway, boasting eight top-10 finishes in just 13 starts there.

This year’s Quaker State 400 is notable as it marks the first Saturday night race of the season and the beginning of the inaugural In-Season Challenge. The stakes are high, and each driver is eager for victory as they push for playoff positions.

The NASCAR prediction model, which has accurately called 23 race winners since 2021, points to Ross Chastain as a potential longshot to watch this weekend. Despite being a +2100 underdog, Chastain’s previous success at Atlanta, including a second-place finish in past races, makes him a compelling option for bettors.

As the anticipation builds, fans are preparing for an action-packed race in Atlanta. With a full field of 40 drivers ready to compete, the Quaker State 400 promises excitement and unpredictability.

Fans and bettors alike are keenly observing the odds and placing their bets as the race day approaches. Will Ryan Blaney secure the victory, or can one of the longshots pull off an upset? Only time will tell when the cars hit the track this Saturday night.