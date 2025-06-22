NASCAR Driver Carson Hocevar Fined After Controversial Comments in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 by his team, Spire Motorsports, and required to undergo sensitivity training after making derogatory remarks about Mexico City during a livestream.

Hocevar broadcasted on Twitch from Mexico City on Friday, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race, and expressed various complaints, including concerns about safety and feeling confined to his upscale hotel. He referred to the city as a “s—hole.”

These comments surfaced following Sunday’s race, where he finished 34th. He later took to social media to apologize, stating his prior perceptions were based on misconceptions and expressing embarrassment over his remarks.

“Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed,” Hocevar wrote, emphasizing his newfound appreciation for the city.

Spire Motorsports stated that Hocevar violated company policy, leading to the fine being split among three charities serving Mexican communities: the Mexican Red Cross, United Way Mexico, and a nonprofit addressing childhood malnutrition. His sensitivity training will include education on cultural awareness and bias.

“His comments did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR,” the team stated in a release. “We are committed to ensuring that every member of our organization treats hosts, competitors, and communities with dignity.”

In addition to Hocevar’s controversy, other members of the NASCAR community voiced frustration with the trip. Tab Boyd, spotter for driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., criticized the safety of Mexico City in a post that has since been deleted. Stenhouse and Hocevar also had a confrontation post-race after their cars made contact on the track.

Despite the challenges, NASCAR officials highlighted the event as a successful engagement with the local fanbase, underscoring the importance of sports as a unifying force during turbulent times.