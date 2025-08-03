NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — A week full of exciting events is underway in central Iowa, starting with the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 sold-out race at Iowa Speedway. NASCAR’s Iowa Fan Fest takes place on July 31 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., where fans can meet their favorite drivers. The free event promises racing-themed activities, local food, and free Deardorff Sweet Corn for the first 500 attendees.

From July 31 through August 2, the National Balloon Classic in Indianola will see more than 125 hot air balloons take to the skies. Races begin at 6 a.m. and again at 4 p.m., along with live music. General admission tickets for the evening events start at $12.

The Des Moines Civic Center will host a poignant musical about Leo and Lucille Frank, entitled “Parade,” which won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2023. The shows run from July 31 through August 3, with tickets starting at $40. This story is based on a true event involving Leo Frank, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1913.

On August 1, a unique event named First Friday will spark creativity at Mainframe, 900 Keosauqua Way, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event showcases works that explore various forms of movement in art. Additional activities include open studios and a shadow puppet show for all ages.

Also on August 1, Captain Roy's will host the fourth annual Adult Recess, inviting adults to relive their childhood with schoolyard games from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is free for those 21 and older, but RSVP is required.

Fridays in the Park at Water Works Park will kick off on August 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring food trucks, live music, and yard games. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Water Works Park Foundation.

The Hinterland Music Festival will take place south of Des Moines in St. Charles from August 1-3. This festival features popular artists including Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey, among others. Tickets start at $330 for a three-day pass.

On August 2, five local authors will participate in the Local Author Fair at 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, from 1 to 3 p.m. Featured authors include Winter Austin and Elizabeth Donne.

The Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra will perform a free big band jazz show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater at 7 p.m. on August 2. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In another musical event, the Buena Vista Orchestra will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on August 2, spotlighting classic hits from The Buena Vista Social Club.

On August 3, visitors can explore the Sunday Market at 1111 Army Post Road, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with over 30 vendors offering local produce, crafts, and food.

Country singer Corey Kent will perform on August 3 as part of the Busch Light Summer Music Series at Iowa Speedway. Although tickets are sold out for the Iowa Corn 350 race, fans can catch the action on television.

Finally, attendees at the Hinterland Music Festival can enjoy performances by Wyatt Flores and Evan Honer at the Val Air Ballroom on August 3 starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $17.18.

Through August 4, the National Senior Games will see over 10,000 athletes aged 50 and older compete in Des Moines across 20 different sports.

From now until September 30, book lovers can participate in the Iowa Indie Bookshop Tour. Each stop allows patrons to collect passport stamps and enter for prizes. Last year’s tour boosted sales for participating bookstores significantly.