NASCAR Mourns Loss of Legendary Crew Chief Steve Bird at 70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Steve Bird, a legendary crew chief who passed away last week at the age of 70. Bird was a pivotal figure in the Xfinity Series, guiding many drivers to success, including two-time series champion Ryan LaJoie.

LaJoie reflected on his relationship with Bird in an interview with Rick Benjamin on RaceLine, saying, “I take kind of pride that I was probably the last full-time [Xfinity] guy to win an [Xfinity] championship because every guy since me has gone on to Cup. I decided to make a living inside the [Xfinity] series and I’m not regretting that at all.”

Bird started his career as a crew member under New England Motor Racing Hall of Famer Pete Fiandaca. He eventually broke into the Xfinity Series with Moroso Racing, where he helped driver Rick Moroso secure his first two wins in 1988. Later, Bird became known for taking young drivers, like Mike Wallace, to victory lane.

In 1994, Bird and rookie driver Johnny Benson achieved a significant win at Dover Motor Speedway. The following year, they clinched the series championship, with Bird highlighting the importance of teamwork during the victory celebration. “There’s no ‘I’ in team,” Bird said at the series banquet. “So I want to get my whole team up here.”

The collaboration between Bird and LaJoie proved to be successful, particularly in 1996 when they won the Xfinity title. The team faced intense competition but managed to pull ahead during the final race, demonstrating Bird’s strategic acumen on pit road.

Bird experienced another championship win in 1997 and expressed his gratitude for his crew during a TNN broadcast, stating, “Three-in-a-row is hard in any sport I guess, Cup or [Xfinity]. I’m just so proud of the guys.”

Despite his achievements, Bird faced personal challenges. His racing career was abruptly halted in 2002 after being diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, but he later returned to the Hooters Pro Cup Series. Throughout his career, Bird accumulated 45 Xfinity wins and four series championships.

In recent years, Bird’s health declined, culminating in a heart bypass surgery in 2020. Nonetheless, he expressed no regrets about his life in racing, stating, “I’m more careful now, but I’m also proud I never missed a party.”

Bird’s legacy lives on through the many drivers, crew members, and fans he inspired throughout his career.