NASCAR Southern 500 Set to Kick Off Playoffs in Darlington

DARLINGTON, South Carolina – NASCAR kicks off its 2025 Cup Series playoffs this weekend with the iconic Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The action begins Saturday, August 30, starting at 9 a.m. with Cup series practice, followed by qualifying at 10:10 a.m.

The Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled to begin at noon, marking the first time since 2021 that the trucks will run in late summer at Darlington. This race serves as the sole companion event to the Cup race, which is traditionally preceded by an Xfinity Series race.

The Southern 500 is held on the 1.366-mile oval track, with stages set at 115, 230, and 367 laps, for a total purse of $10,447,135. Fans will experience partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain, temperatures expected at 80 degrees during the Truck race.

Among the notable drivers in the playoffs are Kyle Larson and William Byron, both starting with +26 points, as they look to secure their positions for the next rounds. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney closely follow with points advantages. The competition is fierce, with only 16 drivers in the playoff field battling for advancement.

