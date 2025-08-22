NASCAR Weekend Forecast: Warm and Rainy Conditions Likely

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s NASCAR events in Central Florida could see warm temperatures and possible rain as weather forecasts indicate high humidity and thunderstorms. The Wawa 250 is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Daytona International Speedway, and meteorologists are closely monitoring the skies.

Kellianne Klass, a meteorologist with First Warning, noted that moisture levels are high this summer, prompting questions about race day conditions. “Hot and humid is what we’re expecting. Showers are already forming around Daytona, which we need to keep an eye on this evening,” Klass said.

As spectators arrive, reports of light rain showers have already begun outside of Volusia County. A significant downpour is predicted to hit the area, with a possible impact on the race schedule.

For tomorrow’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, afternoon storms are anticipated but may clear in time for the race. Weather conditions are expected to shift, with a 60% chance of rain coming into play later today.

This weekend’s forecast aligns with the remnants of Tropical Storm Erin, which has left high surf and rip currents along Central Florida’s coast. Today marks the last day of these effects as beaches resume normal conditions. The ongoing weather situation remains a topic of concern among fans and officials alike.

The First Warning Weather team, including Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi, will continue to provide updates ahead of race day, ensuring both fans and drivers are prepared for whatever the weather may bring.