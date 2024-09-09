News
Nashua Public Library Expands Offerings with ‘Library of Things’
The Nashua Public Library has recently introduced an innovative addition to its resources known as the ‘Library of Things’. This new service allows patrons to borrow a variety of practical and recreational items, including a bocce set for outdoor enjoyment.
According to Jennifer McCormack, the library director, the bocce game is designed to be accessible to everyone, including individuals who use wheelchairs or crutches. This initiative aims to promote community engagement through recreational activities.
The concept of the Library of Things was developed over the past year, during which the library team assessed patron requests and reallocated funding to acquire desired items. Among the new offerings are a Blu-ray player and metal detectors for both adults and children.
Many library patrons have expressed interest in tools related to bicycle maintenance, prompting the library to explore the model of lending bicycle locks and other essentials. McCormack noted that such tools are particularly useful for the community, especially for children living in downtown Nashua.
Additionally, the library is expanding its collection to include other unique items, such as paper shredders and even an animatronic cat. All items available for borrowing cost under $150 and do not require significant maintenance—making them accessible to those who need them only occasionally.
As the Library of Things continues to grow, patrons have begun taking advantage of the offerings. The first checked-out item was a label maker, used by a patron to train their dog to press buttons for communication.
The library remains open to suggestions for new items. Recently, a visitor requested the addition of another ukulele, demonstrating the community’s enthusiasm for diverse lending options.
